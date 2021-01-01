From sorel
SOREL Kinetic Sport
The SOREL Kinetic Sport boot will have you embracing the outdoors with its waterproof nylon and leather upper. Lace-up closure. Round-toe construction. Soft fabric lining. Removable padded footbed. EVA midsole. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 13 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.