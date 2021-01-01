From sorel

SOREL Kinetic Sport

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The SOREL Kinetic Sport boot will have you embracing the outdoors with its waterproof nylon and leather upper. Lace-up closure. Round-toe construction. Soft fabric lining. Removable padded footbed. EVA midsole. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 13 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com