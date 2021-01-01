Pacifica Kindred Spirit Hair and Body Mist

Kindred Spirit Hair and Body Mist - Pacifica Natural Origins Kindred Spirit Hair & Body Mist contains notes of crushed, hazy rose dust; myrrh; piney, lemony palo santo; and paper love notes. Features For anyone looking for a natural or clean perfume Alcohol-free body spray and hair perfume formulated with natural raw material, including a blend of natural and essential oils Formulated without alcohol, parabens, phthalates or propylene glycol 100% Vegan Cruelty-free This pretty bottle is made with 100% PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastic - give it another life & recycle it again Key Notes Crushed, Hazy Rose Dust Myrrh Piney Lemony Palo Santo - Kindred Spirit Hair and Body Mist