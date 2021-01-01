Kinchen Floral Handmade Looped Wool Black Rug
Description
100% pure virgin wool pile, hand-hooked to a durable cotton backing. American Country and turn-of-the-century European designs. This collection is handmade in China exclusively for August Grove®.Features:Material: WoolMaterial Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'6" x 4'): WOOL PILEMaterial Details (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 10'): WOOL PILEMaterial Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'9" x 5'9"): Wool PileMaterial Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): Wool PileMaterial Details (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'6" x 5'): Wool PileMaterial Details: Wool PileConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Looped/HookedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2'6" x 5', Rectangle 2'6" x 4', Rectangle 3'9" x 5'9"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'6" x 4'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 10'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'9" x 5'9"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'6" x 5'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 10'): RunnerPrimary Color: BlackPattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Theme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Residential UseColor Combination: MulticolorDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Classic FarmhouseSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Designer: Designer Type: Designer: Designer Type: Non-Slip Backing: NoIs this rug available in different colors?: YesLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: Green Label Certified: Green Label Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: USDA BioBased Product: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: No