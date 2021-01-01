Kimono Pendant Light by Karman - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (SE636VBV11)

Advertisement
The Kimono Pendant Light from Karman adds a comforting glow to the surrounding space as it hangs from the ceiling by an ultra-thin wire. Made of fiberglass throughout, this piece was designed by Matteo Ugolini and takes notes from traditional oriental lantern shapes. A single lamp rests within the piece, illuminating the cylindrical structure with a bright and even glow that accentuates the subtle details found throughout the surface before spreading into the room. Unmistakably modern, Karman lighting puts the fun in residential and commercial lighting. For over 15 years Karman has continuously pushed design boundaries with its whimsical lighting collections. Best-selling Karman products are a result of a passionate design team that works to create lighting that connects with designers and consumers. Many of the brands bestsellers are nature-inspired and eliminates perceived barriers in lighting design to bring forth dynamic lighting like none other. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: White. Finish: White