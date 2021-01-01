From ebern designs
Kimihiro 35.4'' H X 28.3'' W Cube Bookcase
This is a simple little bookshelf, let your life say goodbye to chaos, and the items in your home are neatly arranged. Very suitable for home and personal use, multi-layer storage unit allows you to easily get rid of chaos.This bookcase contains 6 open cabinets and a drawer, you can also use it as a wardrobe and shoe rack, it will look great.If you have a child, he is indeed your ideal choice, you do not have to worry about sudden accidents.It uses a raised guardrail design, which can effectively prevent the top of the bookshelf from falling.Made of environmentally friendly MDF, green and non-toxic, strong carrying capacity.Product Specifications:Name: simple small bookcaseMaterial: MDF.color: White.Size: 72×24×90cm / 28.3×9.5×35.4in.Applicable scenarios: study, bedroom, living room, office, etc.Weight: 14400g / 31.72 lbs.Description:Since the product size is measured manually, errors may occur.The product needs to be assembled by itself before use.Product DetailsFrame Material: Manufactured WoodShelf Material: Manufactured WoodAdult Assembly Required: Yes