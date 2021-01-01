Kimbell Dining Table
Description
The casual Round Dining Table by Coaster Furniture features a classic elegant design with a round smooth top and a display shelf at the bottom and beautifully curved legs on the pedestal base that will give that nice view to your dining room. It comes in a deep brown finish.Features:Weight Limit: 300lbsDeep Brown ColorCasual and classic elegant style dining tableTable Shape: RoundTop Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color: Deep BrownBase Color: Deep BrownTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: PedestalStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Mirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Viet NamScratch Resistant: Chip Resistant: DS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalKiln-Dried Wood: NoStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FIRA Certified: GSA Approved: NoADA Compliant: CE Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: Distribution Conflict;LogisticsNFPA Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoGreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Diameter: 47.87"Overall Length - End to End: 47.87Overall Length When Fully Collapsed: Overall Length When Fully Extended: Overall Width - Front to Back: 47.87Overall Width When Fully Collapsed - Front to Back: Overall Width When Fully Extended - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30.12Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall