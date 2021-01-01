Kilmore 4 Piece 100% Cotton Bath Towel Set
Description
Features:100% extra-long-staple cotton, extremely soft and absorbent.800 GSM tightly woven premium cotton for luxurious touch and feel. Double-stitched to prevent fraying and promote longevity and durabilitySize measuring 27 x 57 inches.Machine WashablePieces Included: Bath towelSet/Single: Same-Size SetNumber of Pieces Included: 4Color: WhiteAccent Color: WhiteTitle: KilmoreMaterial: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: Weave Type: Terry clothAntimicrobial: NoPill Resistant: YesGSM: 800Pattern: Solid ColorPlain Reverse Side: NoPersonalization: NoAge Group: AdultBorder Type: MerrowedOversized: YesCountry of Origin: TurkeyTheme: No ThemeHooded: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayFeel/Functionality: Plush & Highly AbsorbentSample Available: YesSample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseProduct Care: Tumble Dry;Cold Wash;Warm WashCountry of Origin - Additional Details: N/ACommercial Laundry Use: YesRound: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCE Certified: FIRA Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: Stiftung Warentest Note: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP License Expiry Date: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoFire Rated: Dimensions:Bath Towel: YesNumber of Bath Towels Included: 4Bath Towel Length - Top to Bottom: 57Bath Towel Width - Side to Side: 27Bath Towel Thickness: Bath Sheet: NoNumber of Bath Sheets Included: Bath Sheet Length - Top to Bottom: Bath Sheet Width - Side to Side: Bath Sheet Thickness: Beach Towel: NoNumber of Beach Towels Included: Beach Towel Length - Top to Bottom: Beach Towel Width - Side to Side: Beach Towel Thickness: Fingertip Towel: NoNumber of Fingertip Towels Included: Fingertip Towel Length - Top to Bottom: Fingertip Towel Width - Side to Side: Fingertip Towel Thickness: Hand Towel: NoNumber of Hand Towels Included: Hand Towel Length -Top to Bottom: Hand Towel Width - Side to Side: Hand Towel Thickness: Washcloth: NoNumber of Washcloths Included: Washcloth Length - Top to Bottom: Washcloth Width - Side to Side: Washcloth Thickness: Overall Product Weight: 6Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No