From gracie oaks
Kilmer Sliding Barn Door Collage Picture Frame
Hold onto those precious memories in a stylish, Shabby Elegance way with this sliding barn-door photo collage picture frame that comes with a chalkboard and mirror as well. Made from whitewashed wood that gives the piece a truly rustic and vintage appeal, this clever item also perfectly conceals the five picture frames that live behind the sliding barn doors in a stylish and charming way. Plus, if you decide to close the barn doors, two extra features suddenly emerge and you now have a chalkboard area for jotting down notes, numbers, recipes, or other quick memos you may need, in addition to a small mirror (16” H x 3.5” L) on the left side of the framed photos. A truly dynamic wall decor piece, this piece is fashionable and functional as it retains a vintage aesthetic and charm while also offering a variety of uses. A great piece for your kitchen, dining room, bedroom or foyer/entryway, this beauty is also a breeze to hang. With two triangle hooks on the back, installation is as easy as Sunday morning.