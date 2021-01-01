From killer whale killer whale gifts

Killer Whale Whales Gift Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Killer Whale Gift For Any Killer Whale Lover, Orca Fan Who Loves Save The Whales. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Ocean And Who Loves Beach. Makes A Great Killer Whale Gift For Any Fan Of Killer Whale. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Orca And Save The Whales. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com