From killer whale save the whales gifts
Killer Whale Save The Whales Ocean Gift Tote Bag
Advertisement
Killer Whale Gift For Any Save The Whales Lover, Killer Whale Fan Who Loves Orca. Makes A Perfect Birthday, Halloween Or Christmas Gift For Any Fan Of Orcas And Who Loves Whales. Makes A Great Killer Whale Gift For Any Fan Of Save The Whales. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Killer Whale And Orca. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.