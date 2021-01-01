From nuloom

nuLOOM Kilim Fringe Claudine Area Rug, 7' 6" x 9' 6", Beige

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Weave: Flatweave Material: 100% cotton Shape: Rectangle rug Origin: India Pile height is 0.33 inches

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com