From george oliver
Kilgore 61" Linen Square Arm Loveseat
The contemporary loveseat is an excellent piece for achieving an effortlessly chic look. The light gray linen does not weigh down the pieces' appearance, and it emphasizes its clean lines. The neutral color is easy to style around, personalize the pieces by adding a pop of color with your choice of throw pillows and blankets. The metal legs are sleek and stylish, adding a contemporary take on classic sofa legs. The no-bulk design is perfect for smaller spaces. Enjoy a night in streaming your favorite TV shows, the pocket coil seats provide maximum comfort for hours of relaxation. This loveseat is the perfect addition to any living space looking to add a bit of a modern flair.