Kiley 1 - Light Single Bulb Pendant

Sleek and stylish, this pendant light will beautifully illuminate any space in your house, including the foyer, living room, dining room, or bedroom. Made from premium-quality metal for durability, it has a black finish that blends seamlessly with most decors. This light pendant has an oval-shaped clear glass shade, which allows the light to spread uniformly across the room. This pendant light can accommodate one bulb of 75W for warm and glowing incandescence. It requires minimal assembly and is UL listed to ensure optimum quality and safety.