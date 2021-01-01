Furniture of America Kikee Wood Upholstered Loveseat Bench, Dark Gray

This dark gray fabric upholstered loveseat bench from the Furniture of America Kikee collection has a simple and modest design that allows it to be paired with many other home furniture pieces. The espresso-finished frame is built with angled legs and slightly curved arms for stability and comfort. The padded seat and back provide a medium level of firmness to keep your body supported through long hours of enjoyment. About Furniture of America Furniture of America® is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We’re more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.