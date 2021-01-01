From gibson elite
Gibson Elite Kiesling 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Taupe
WHAT'S IN THE BOX: Service for 4 that includes 4 of each of the following: 14.8" Dinner Plates, 11.10" Dessert Plates, 8.26" (23.3 OZ) Bowls, 10.5 OZ Mugs CARE INSTRUCTIONS: beautiful dishes that are also dishwasher and microwave safe STONEWARE/REACTIVE GLAZE: reactive refers to a technique where multiple colors within the glaze react together to create a vibrant quality to the colors and hues. As a result of the reactive nature of the glaze, each stoneware piece is unique. ARTISINAL DESIGN: a square shape with an aesthetically pleasing 2 toned exterior, Weight: 28.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Gibson Overseas, Inc