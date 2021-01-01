From madewell

Kiera Two Strap Mule Leather - 7/5 - Also in: 6, 5/5, 9, 8, 6/5, 8/5, 7, 11

$128.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Open round toe - Slip-on style - Hidden elastic panels - Wooden block heel

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com