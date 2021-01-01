KIDSoftâ¢ Geometric Area Rug
Description
Features:Technique: Cut pileMaterial: NylonCRI green label plus certifiedEco-friendly and 100% recyclable: Cradle to Cradle certified by MBDCLead-freeSynthetic latex is hypoallergenicMeets NFPA 253, Class I fire code requirements.Odor Resistant: YesFlame Retardant: YesHypoallergenic: YesAnti-Microbial: YesAnti-Static: YesLead-Free: YesNon-Toxic: YesAnimal Type: Cat; DogEducational Theme: AlphabetNon-Skid Backing: YesRecommended Room Use: Bedroom; Playroom; ClassroomMachine Washable: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: YesCradle to Cradle Assessment Body: MBDCCRI Green Label Plus Certified: YesNFPA 253 or ASTM-E-648 Certified: YesLimits: Class IMade in the USAMaterial: NylonMaterial Details: NylonTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: KIDplyRug Shape: Primary Color: Blue/RedPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: KidGender: Gender NeutralReversible: YesFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: United StatesRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseProduct Care -: Blot with approved powder dry cleaning products, avoid cleaners with bleach or strong chemicalsLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:TÃV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: Green Label PlusISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: YesGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): 100Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Individual square on the rug: 9" H x 10" WRug Size: Pile Height: 0.31Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 4' x 6'): 11Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 6' x 9'): 24Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: 8' x 12'): 42Overall Width (Rug Size: 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: 8' x 12'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: 6' x 9'): 180Overall Length (Rug Size: 8' x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: 6' x 9'