Humble Crew Kids Bookcase with 4 Shelves, Natural Wood & White

The space-saving, toddler-sized Humble Crew Kids Bookshelf 4 Tier Book Organizer is the perfect storage solution for your little one's favorite collection of books. Our bookcase displays books with covers facing forward, making identification and retrieval easy for children. This bookrack features a versatile natural wood finish and four deep fabric storage pockets for reading books, board books, coloring books and magazines of all shapes and sizes. In a contemporary and stylish design, it is sure to complement your home's existing furniture. This space-saving bookshelf is sized just right for your toddler and is ideal for children aged 3 and up. Made with sturdy engineered wood construction, it is easy to assemble and clean. All hardware is included.