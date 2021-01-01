Kidney Dialysis Warrior Hemodialysis Patient Kidney Dialysis Warrior Hemodialysis Renal Patient Survivor Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Kidney Dialysis Warrior Hemodialysis Peritoneal Patient Survivor. If your family member friend son or husband is going through Renal Failure. Perfect for them to wear in hospital or out shopping or dialysing. Feel strong and proud to keep fighting. Kidney Dialysis Warrior Hemodialysis Peritoneal Patient. If your Mum Dad Uncle dialyse at home or hospital specialising in chronic kidney disease. Whether they are an adult or child survivor spending time on a machine waiting for a renal transplant. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only