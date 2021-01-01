Kiawah Tooth Fairy Throw Pillow

An adorable way for a child to store his/her tooth for the tooth fairy! This hanging pillow will make certain that the Tooth Fairy's gifts will find there a way to his/her intended recipient with this charming tooth-shaped pillow. The wide-eyed, happy smiley faced pillow is made of white satin with blueprinting as the cheeks. It is sure to please any child and provide him/her with excitement for the next morning. The pillow features a pocket at the top which is small enough to easily fit the tooth inside and is just the right size for money and coins.