From kelly clarkson home
Kian Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
This upholstered standard bed has a 52.76'' high button tufted headboard that provides the foundation for your Kian bedroom. Its frame is made of solid polar wood with 100% linen upholstery. The dreamy cream color of the fabric brightens up the room and goes with all kinds of bedding colors. We love that the back is foam-filled for comfort when you're reading at the end of the day. This bed frame does require a boxspring to support a mattress (both sold separately). Mattress Size: Queen