Khandallah Rectangular 4 - Person 59.1" Long Dining Set with Cushions

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your outdoor space with this garden dining set! The dinner table is made of solid acacia wood with an oil finish, which makes it stable, durable, and easy to maintain. The thickly padded cushions add extra comfort to your lounging time. Thanks to the gas lift mechanism, the backrest is also adjustable to fit your positions. By touching the button on the side, the backrest can recline, for a comfortable lying position. Additionally, the garden chair and stool are easy to move with the lightweight construction. Important note: We recommend covering the dining set during rain, snow, and frost for its best service to last. Frame Color: Gray