From noori rug

Noori Rug Khal Mohammadi Joyce Red/Navy Rug, 3'3 x 4'10

$179.38
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Rug Size: 3'3 x 4'10 Durable Hand-Knotted Construction Made of 100% Premium Wool Crafted in Pakistan

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com