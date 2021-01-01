From red barrel studio
Khailani COFFEE TABLE
Advertisement
1. merican coffee table double-deck design, spacious surface, separate shelves can be used to place magazines, toys, snacks. Not only keep your items clean and tidy, do not occupy desktop space, but also make the whole living room comfortable and bright.2. frame: solid wood white wax wood (with strong decay resistance) Foot: walnut (medium density hardwood, medium bending and compression resistance, good hot pressing ability, durable Good sex, strong corrosion resistance)3. glass surface is classic anti-pressure glass, with a bright and clean appearance, can be very good waterproof, anti-pressure. Easy to take care of, with wet cloth sassafras clean can.4. desktop round design, good to avoid bumps, better protection of family safety.5.Product Quality Test:The package includes 100 pounds of poly foam inner lining and carton. Our packaging has been tested and can pass at least 80cm drop test.