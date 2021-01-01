From generation lighting
Generation Lighting KF1034 Nodes 4 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Burnished Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Generation Lighting KF1034 Nodes 4 Light 18" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture The Nodes four light flush mount fixture in burnished brass is the perfect way to achieve your desired fashion or functional needs in your home. Nodes task, ceiling and wall lighting is minimal yet bold, highlighting Kelly's distinctive juxtaposition of mixed-materiality and curvilinear form. Light radiates from milk glass globes set against metal discs. All fixtures can be used or without the discs. The cast canopy is available in Burnished Brass or Midnight Black. Hanging fixtures within this family feature black fabric cords, while pivot sconces can be cord and plug or hard wire.Features:Constructed from steelComes with frosted glass shadesRequires (4) 60 watt maximum G9 bulbscETL listed for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 6"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 5.2lbsElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Shape: T4Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Burnished Brass