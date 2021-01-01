Keziah 2 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant
Description
Features:Frosted glass (included)Fixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: LinearNumber of Lights: 2Finish: Antique LinenStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: FrostedPrimary Material: GlassGlass Type: FrostedDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: ChainSpefications:WEEE Recycling Required: YesDimensions:Overall Weight: 10.8Overall Height (Hanging): 85.5Body Height - Top to Bottom: 13.5Body Width - Side to Side: 36Body Depth - Front to Back: 13.25Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: 13.25Shade Depth - Front to Back: 13.25Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: