From chapman & myers
Keystone Chandelier by Chapman & Myers - Color: Black - Finish: Iron - (CC1179AI)
The Keystone Chandelier by Chapman & Myers updates a classic shape and is created with clean and geometric lines. An angular Aged Iron frame supports a single tier of exposed candelabras atop hourglass shaped bases. Uncomplicated and direct lines keep this contemporary chandelier open and airy. Free from any unnecessary detailing, the streamlined and simple silhouette of this fixture lends itself well to enhancing living spaces with open floor plans and tall ceilings. Chapman & Myers, a Generation Lighting brand, is a meeting of the design minds between Chief Designer of Visual Comfort, E.F. Chapman, and Ralph Lauren Home's head of lighting design, Kyle Myers. While rooted in classic design, the collection still feels fresh and modern. Not to mention, elegant. Shape: Disc. Color: Black. Finish: Aged Iron