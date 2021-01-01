KeyFit 35 ClearTex Seat Cover, Canopy and Pads - Shadow | Chicco

Advertisement
Refresh your KeyFit® 35 Infant Car Seat with a new ClearTex™ seat cover, canopy, and shoulder pads. From textiles to tags, ClearTex™ features no added chemicals. Your child's safety is our top priority. As a reminder, please never use a car seat that has been in an accident, even if there is no visible damage. Also, do not use the child restraint if any part of the harness is damaged. Set Includes:Seat CoverCanopy (fabric only)Shoulder PadsCompatibilityCompatible with all KeyFit® 35 models, including those purchased as part of a travel system. It is NOT compatible with the KeyFit®, KeyFit® 30, or any Fit2® car seats.KeyFit®35XXX79625XXXXXXXXX79737XXXXXXXXX79716XXXXXXTravel SystemsXXX79563XXXXXXXXX79682XXXXXX Care and MaintenanceFabrics may be spot cleaned with mild soap and water, or machine washed in cold water on delicate cycle using a mild detergent. Hang to dry. Do not bleach. For questions or help with assembly, please refer to the product manual or contact Chicco customer service at 1-877-424-4226.