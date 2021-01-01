Earthborn Holistic Key West Zest Tuna Dinner with Mackerel in Gravy Grain-Free Cat Food Pouches, 3-oz pouch, case of 24

Add a boost of excitement to your kitty’s bowl with the Earthborn Holistic Key West Zest Tuna Dinner with Mackerel in Gravy Grain-Free Cat Food Pouches. It combines the tastiest proteins from crystal waters, including tuna and mackerel as the top ingredients to provide plenty of muscle-nourishing protein in every bite. With zero gluten or grains, this holistic feast is purr-fect for fueling all those adventures since it’s loaded with vitamins, minerals and essential taurine. Plus, it’s made with real broth to keep your pal hydrated and support his urinary health. Just tear the pouch and serve up, as a meal on its own or a delicious kibble topper even picky eaters will dive into.