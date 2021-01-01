From bush furniture
Key West Washed Gray 5 Shelf Bookcase
Part of Key West Collection from BushWashed gray finishDurable work surface3 adjustable shelves2 fixed shelves offer durability and stabilityUnique x pattern accent on side panelsSturdy and attractive post leg designWall attachment hardware includedMeets ansi/soho standards for safety and performanceBacked by the bush furniture 1 year manufacturer's warranty.Expand your small or home office into a personal library with the Bush Furniture Key West Collection 5 Shelf Bookcase. It's perfect to showcase your favorite art photos plants and more. Work comfortably in style with the unique X pattern accent on side panels for a relaxed and airy Bookcase design. It features three adjustable shelves for storage flexibility and two fixed shelves that provide added stability. This collection offers the look of natural reclaimed wood with an authentic Washed Gray finish and cottage style details with sturdy and attractive post legs. Wall attachment hardware is included for permanent placement. Plus this 5 Shelf bookcase can fit in a variety of spaces and cross over from one room to another. This collection offers a harmonious selection of furniture that makes putting a complete room ensemble together a breeze. Construction meets ANSI/SOHO standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty. See the full collection for coordinating items available.