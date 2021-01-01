From bush furniture

Bush Furniture Key West Tall TV Stand with Coffee, Console Set of 2 End Tables, Bing Cherry

Description

Bundle includes: Tall TV Stand for 65 Inch TV, Coffee Table with Storage, Set of 2 End Tables with Storage, Console Table with Drawers and Shelves Entertainment stand stores your collection of movies, video games and more with a 2 door cabinet and open shelving on either side Center cubby with cable management cut out provides a convenient place for a DVD player or gaming console Console Table offers versatile storage and display with two drawers and an adjustable shelf Each side table includes one box drawer for storing small household items; Coffee Table has a drawer on each side

