Advertisement
Kaanas Key Largo Braided Sandal in White. - size 6 (also in 7, 9) Kaanas Key Largo Braided Sandal in White. - size 6 (also in 7, 9) Jessie James Decker teamed up with the KAANAS sisters to create a very special line of elevated everyday sandals and slides. Each pair of handcrafted shoes was inspired by their favorite places in the world, from emerald beaches in Destin, Florida to the colorful coast of Colombia. These beautiful slides and sandals represent an experience, a getaway, that carefree feeling. Slip-on your destination slides and be transported to your happy place.. Woven raffia upper with man made sole. Made in Colombia. Leather insole. KAAR-WZ132. S00046J. On a trip to Guajira, the designers behind Kaanas were left in awe and utterly inspired by the traditional weaving patterns of the Wayuu tribe and were determined to create a line of espadrilles using these same, ancient techniques. They now proudly produce each slip-on in a small factory in Colombia, by hand, in a collaboration with a local weaving mill. Merging centuries old textile designs with modern silhouettes, Kaanas is able to create a one-of-a-kind shoe with a story.