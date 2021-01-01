Key Finder with Extra 4 Long Chains & Up to 131ft Working Range in Open Space, Wireless Remote Control RF Key Finder Locator for Keys Wallet Phone.

Good Present for People You Love: Valentine's Day gift; Good boyfriend girlfriend gift, husband wife gift, couple lover gift, family member gift in any occasion Item Locator with Build-in Flashlight: Item Key Finder with 1 RF transmitter (Remote) and 4 receivers for locating any items like keys, pets, wallet, purse, glasses, luggage and so on in the daytime or at night Easy & quickly to Locate: NO phone and app needed. Simply press on the related color-coded buttons. Receiver sounds/beeps, leading you to track your lost item within 40 meters/ 131 feet (Walls and other obstacles will reduce the sound level.) Extra 4 Long Chains Included: 4 x Key RingsCircumference: 1.85inch); 2 x Key RingsCircumference: 5.9inch; 2 x Key RingsCircumference: 2.95inch). Long chains help to attach the receivers to bags, luggage and so on, which are much more convenient to use Two Kinds of DIY Stickers to Save Your Time: Life is very busy. For key finder, to save your time, we p