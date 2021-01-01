Key Finder Locator 164FT Remote 100 dB Beeping Sound Wireless Long Lasting Batteries Wallet Key Phone Glasses Tracker with 1 Transmitter and 8.

164FT REMOTE TRANSMITTIER finder locator can help you find your item up to 164FT through walls, floors, bags, cushions, etc. Carry it to everywhere and save your many time. Super convenient and helpful in your daily life. 100 dB SOUND AND RED LED LIGHTYou will hear clearly the sounds from the key finder receiver when you press the button A/B to find your item. With LED red light help you find what you want quickly even if it is in the dark. LOW CONSUMPTION AND LONG LIFE TIME 8 CR2030 lithium cells can work for 10 monthsstandby time lasts for 1 year and install battery easily. There is no need to replace the battery quickly because of low battery power energy consumption. 8 LETTER CODE RECEIVERS Attach the receives to any 8 items. Just press the button on the transmitter, and the receiver of the corresponding color will beep loudly, then we can find the missing items. Such as dogs, bags, wallet, etc. No WIFI, APPS needed. FASHION APPERENCE Beautiful smart de