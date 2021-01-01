From gracie oaks
Kewanna Coffee Table with Storage
Advertisement
Crafted of wood in a weathered light pine finish, this coffee table features an open lower shelf for stacking coffee table books or fanning out issues of your favorite magazines, while its chunky wood tabletop provides a perfect platform for serving trays of appetizers and drinks. Rounding out the design, its blackened wrought iron frame features four flared legs and X-shaped stretchers. Measuring 18.34" H x 43.3" W x 21.65" D overall, this coffee table has a 220 lbs. weight capacity.