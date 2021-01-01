From elizabeth jane
Keto One Pot Wonders Cookbook Low Carb Living Made Easy : Delicious Slow Cooker, Crockpot, Skillet & Roasting Pan Recipes (Paperback)
Are you enjoying the health benefits of following a low carb diet but despising the time and effort it requires in the kitchen? Then this book is for you. Enjoy 50 delicious home cooked meals for slow cookers, crockpots, skillets and roasting pans. All made with fresh, tasty ingredients but minimal effort. Are you enjoying the health benefits of following a low carb diet but despising the time and effort it requires in the kitchen? Then this book is for you.Enjoy 50 delicious home cooked meals for slow cookers, crockpots, skillets and roasting pans. All made with fresh, tasty ingredients but minimal effort: Convenient and easy recipes - throw the ingredients into your slow cooker in the morning and come home to a nutritious dinner Less washing up - just one pot required Lots of variety - find dishes that you will love to cook again and again Professional color photos each mouth-watering recipe Nutritional values included - set out in a simple table below each recipe All gluten free dairy recipes are clearing highlighted - making dietary restrictions easy to manage Enticing and organised recipes - with a logical order and gorgeous design work ------------------------------------------------------------ Slow Cooker Recipes Include: Jamaican Style Conch Soup Cinnamon Butternut Beef Stew Fire Roasted Vegetable Stew Hickory Baby Back Ribs Hamburger Stew Southwest Tacos With Coconut Tortillas Skillet Recipes Include: Summer Chicken Stir Fry Cast Iron Braised Ribs Roasting Pan Recipes Include: Marinara Baked Spaghetti Squash Oven Baked Zucchini Noodles With Feta