Keto Apparel Celebrating The Ketogenic Lifestyle Keto Ketogenic Diet Low Carb High Fat Fans Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you are a fan of the keto lifestyle and you keep being in ketosis then this Keto design with a list of basic keto ingredients is for you. Celebrate steak, coffee, butter, avocado, eggs, mayonnaise, coconut oil, spinach and bacon with this keto design! Keto Dieting Ketogenic Diet Low Carb High Fat Fans features a unique design and let's you hop onto the statement fashion trend. Start running on ketones with this healthy keto diet design for healthy eating and lchf enthusiasts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only