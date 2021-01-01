Keto Diet: 3 Manuscripts in 1 Book - Keto Diet for Beginners - Keto Crockpot Cookbook - Ketogenic Instant Pot Cookbook Virginia Hoffman Author

This Box Set Includes 3 Books:- Keto Diet for Beginners - Keto Crockpot Cookbook - Ketogenic Instant Pot CookbookWith over 500 pages of recipes!!!Keto Diet for Beginners :In this book, you will learn the basic rules of the Ketogenic Diet, find answers to commonly asked questions about it, and most importantly, gain access to 7-day meal plans and fifty easy, delicious, and nutritious Keto-friendly recipes. The first chapter is all about what the Ketogenic diet is and what its basic rules are. It is explained in simpler terms and it provides you with the right foundational knowledge to help you do further research on your own. The second chapter will share with you not one, but four 7-day meal plans to help you get started on the diet within the first 21 to 28 days. Here's What You'll Learn From This Keto For Beginners Book: ✓ Introduction ✓ Chapter 1: The Ketogenic Diet ✓ Chapter 2: The ideal 7-Day Keto Diet Plan ✓ Chapter 3: Frequently Asked Questions✓ Chapter 4: Keto Breakfast Recipes ✓ Chapter 5: Keto Lunch Recipes ✓ Chapter 6: Keto Snack Recipes ✓ Chapter 7: Keto Dinner Recipes ✓ Chapter 8: Keto Dessert Recipes Keto Crockpot Cookbook : This book has actionable information about the keto diet, including 60 delicious, easy to make recipes that you can prepare to get started.The Keto Crock Pot Cookbook: Top 60 Delicious and Easy To make Keto Recipes You Should Know! will show you exactly what you need to do to move from where you are i.e. unhealthy, overweight/obese, to where you want to be i.e. of healthy weight and with good overall health. In this book, you will learn what the ketogenic diet is all about including what it is you should eat, what you should not eat, how it works, why it works, the benefits that come with following a ketogenic diet, 60 delicious recipes that you can prepare fast and much, much more. Let's begin!here what you'll learn from this book: ✓Chapter 1: Ketogenic Diet For Beginners✓Chapter 2: What Is It?✓Chapter 3: Food Guide: What To Eat✓Chapter 4: Food Guide: What To Avoid✓Chapter 5: Easy Low Carb Substitutes✓Chapter 7: Breakfast✓Chapter 8: Lunch✓Chapter 9: Dinner✓Chapter 10: Appetizers & Side Dishes✓Chapter 11: Dessert✓Chapter 12: Besides Weight Loss, What Else Can A Keto Diet Do For You?✓Chapter 13: Watch Out For Some Draw Backs Ketogenic Instant Pot Cookbook Are you looking for easy and delicious Ketogenic recipes that fit with your lifestyle and busy schedule?The Ketogenic diet is, without doubt, a must follow diet if you want to lose weight, keep it off and obtain various other benefits such as making your skin healthy, fighting cancer, restoring insulin sensitivity and much, much more. Whether you've just started following the diet or have already been following the diet with impressive results, you must perhaps have noticed that one of the challenging parts about following the diet is preparing delicious meals especially when you have a busy schedule. There is no better way to achieve that than use a pressure cooker and in particular, the modern, technologically advanced pressure cooker, known as instant pot. This book has 100+ delicious instant pot recipes that you can prepare while on the Ketogenic diet. here what you'll learn from this book: ✓Introduction✓Chapter 1: Ketogenic Diet: A Beginner Friendly Background✓Chapert 2: Chicken Recipes✓Chapter 3: Meat Recipes✓Chpater 4: Seafood Recipes✓Chpater 5: Fruits and Veggies Recipes✓Chapter 6: Soups and Stews✓ConclusionWhat Are You Waiting For? Start Losing Weight with Keto Right Now!