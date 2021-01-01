Kes Sectional Sofa by Vondom - Color: Beige (64001F-TAUPE)

Rest and relaxation have many forms with Vondom's Kes modular sofa. With Kes, an infinite number of possible combinations may bring you comfort in style! Lean back into a movable backrest, or splay out irregularly with a drink on the embedded side table. Connect to other sectional sofa units to make the ideal combinations for your space. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Beige.