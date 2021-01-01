Kes Rest for Back and Arms by Vondom - Color: Purple (64006-PLUM)

Designed to make the Kes Sectional experience more enjoyable, the interchangeable backrest-armrest comes low or high to suit your desires. The base of the backrest-armrest tucks into the slotted section on the back or side of the Kes sectional units. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Purple.