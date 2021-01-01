With a simple, airy appearance, the Kerrville lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting embraces its modern design roots while enhancing virtually any home’s decor. Tubular steel arms extend outward and curve to present beautiful tapered, Satin Etched glass shades. The collection has a Brushed Nickel, Burnt Sienna or Chrome finish and offers three-, five- and nine-light chandeliers, a one-light mini pendant, one- and three-light pendants, a two-light semi-flush mount which can convert to a pendant, and one-, two-, three- and four-light bath fixtures. Incandescent and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available; all fixtures are California Title 24 compliant. Sea Gull Lighting Kerrville 4.625-in W 1-Light Chrome Transitional Wall Sconce | 4115201-05