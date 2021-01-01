From bert frank
Kernel Linear Suspension Light by Bert Frank - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (KNL0015US-35)
Advertisement
The Kernel Linear Suspension Light from Bert Frank draws from the distinctive style of Bauhaus and Modernist design to offer a surprisingly retro fixture for the artful home. Dropped from angular arms, a rectangular matte-lacquered frame forms its bold centerpiece. White opal glass spheres are held inline within the frame, surrounded by laser-cut brass that creates a mesmerizing diffuser for their upward and downward light. Contrasting colors and unexpected details make this fixture a statement-making addition to modern interiors. British-based Bert Frank lighting continues to push design boundaries and meet the needs of modern interiors. The brands debut Shear collection of brass task, wall, and floor lamps is available in lustrous metallic finishes and infuses spaces with a stylish, mid-century modern feel. Other notable Bert Frank collections include the ultramodern Colt collection, the wet-rated Rift collection, the instantly-recognizable Riddle collection with perforated metal shades, as well as the art deco Revolve collection, which features various customizable options. Shape: Linear. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Brushed Brass