This Kerfoot 3 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant is perfect to give a classy appearance to the contemporary style dining room set. This island pendant is made from iron with matte nickel finish which is robust and looks sophisticated. The cylindrical shade is made from glass with a smoked and white color that creates a soothing spotlight on the dining table. It has room for three 60 Watts incandescent bulb, which is dimmable to create warm ambiance in the dining room. It has an adjustable rod that gives you the freedom to adjust the height of this pendant. The 3 Light Mini Pendant can be wiped clean with a soft damp cloth.