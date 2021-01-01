Context Keratin Recovery Treatment in Beauty: NA.

From context
Keratin Recovery Treatment
Infused with smoothing and cuticle-sealing Keratin, this deep conditioning treatment restores moisture, strengthens, fights frizz and reduces breakage. The luxurious formula is super-charged with organic proteins and natural extracts to leave hair smoother, shinier, and healthier.. Formulated with jojoba and 12 botanical extracts, including Aloe Vera and Chamomile. Safe for colored and chemically-treated hair. Alcohol-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, and sodium chloride-free. 4 oz. Work through clean hair, paying special attention to ends. Leave on 1-2 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Can be placed under dryer for maximum benefits. CONR-WU55. SQ1567575. Context is clean, cruelty-free beauty. Whatever Context product you choose, you can be sure it's made with high-quality ingredients, free of toxic chemicals and never tested on animals. All Context products are made in the USA.