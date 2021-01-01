From avlon
KeraCare Silken Seal Liquid Sheen by Avlon for Unisex - 4 oz Spray
Advertisement
This is for special effects styling for relaxed or natural hair and can be used to smooth down areas along the hairline as well as fly-aways. Smoothes down fly-aways and frizzy hair along the hairline and nape areas. Series: KeraCare Silken Seal Liquid Sheen. Gender: Unisex. Category: Hair Care. SubType: Hair Styling Products Spray. Beauty group: Hair. Size: 4 oz. Barcode: 796708320082. KeraCare Silken Seal Liquid Sheen by Avlon for Unisex - 4 oz Spray. This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.