From best home fashion
Best Home Fashion Kepsuul White Steel Clothing Rack | KEP-1H1S-80195-WH
Organize. Personalize. Kepsuulize - with our distinctive Kepsuul Clothing Rack + 1 Shelf module. ?Both functional and stylish, this easy to assemble, minimalist-designed unit transforms your bedroom or closet into an oasis of organization. Featuring a hanger bar for clothes and two shelves for other wardrobe accessories, it can be used alone or combined with other modules in a variety of creative configurations to personalize your space.?Available in two neutral colors, black or white, to seamlessly complement most interior styles, it also features reversible doors (sold separately) to inject a vibrant dash of color or the warmth of wood into your roomscape. Best Home Fashion Kepsuul White Steel Clothing Rack | KEP-1H1S-80195-WH