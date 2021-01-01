From safavieh

Kenzie Area Rug - Light Blue / Blue ( 6' X 6' Square ) - Safavieh

$123.99
In stock
Description

The Kenzie Collection projects unbound idealism in fashionably colored, abstract motifs. The masterful mix of colors used in this alluring area rug ebb and flow from light to dark, creating a marvelous multi-faceted display as they interact with room lighting and sunlight. A smart choice to complement the retro style of mid-century modern decor, Kenzie area rugs are power loomed for a durable, easy maintenance dream, set in a luxurious, easy-care synthetic pile for long lasting color and beauty. Size: 6'X6'. Color: Lite Blue. Pattern: Geometric.

