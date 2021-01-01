Archery Kenya Kenya Archery Team Sports Kenyan Flag Bow Arrow Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Vintage Kenyan Team Archery Shirts for men. Male Archer Silhouette over Kenya Flag T-shirt with bow and arrow. Gift for archer who love archery target, archery glove, armguard. Archery for beginners, Mom Dad kids adults Kenyan Roots Archery T-Shirt. Sports Uniform for amateur professional archer, hunters, competitive archery, tournaments, squads, Archery Girl. Archery is Fletchin' Awesome! Archery makes me Quiver, aim shoot swear repeat. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only