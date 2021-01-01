From bay isle home
Kentia Palm Floor Plant in Planter
Advertisement
Features:Composed of plastic, wood, moss, foamMaintenance freeAllergy freeFor home or officeProduct may ship compressed - Primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownBase shape: SquarePlant Category: TreePlant Species: PalmPlant Type Details: Kentia PalmPlacement: FloorPlant Color: Green/BrownPlant Type: ArtificialPlant Material: PlasticPieces Included: Base Included: YesBase Color: BrownBase Material: WoodBase Shape: Square taperedBase Type: BasketCountry of Origin: United StatesSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayOutdoor Use: NoCompatible Base Part Number: Life Span: Spefications:ISO 14001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CE Certified: CSA Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 96Overall Width - Side to Side: 16Overall Depth - Front to Back: 94Base: YesBase Height - Top to Bottom: Base Width - Side to Side: Base Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 42Assembly:Assembly in the USAWarranty: