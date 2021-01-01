Well Woven Kensington Goa Turkish Blue/Green 7 ft. 10 in. x 10 ft. 6 in. Vintage Oriental Distressed Area Rug

The Kensington collection is a modern take on the heritage styles of generations past. Classic medallion patterns are woven in a striking yet subdued palette of warm coral and copper with minty blues and greens that bring to mind a cool breeze through fresh green grass. These colors are anchored by soft, neutral beiges and given a distressed wear effect for a cozy, lived-in feel. The dense, 0.4 in. pile of fine, heat set polypropylene is soft, stain resistant, and won't shed or fade over time. The rug's 100% jute backing is safe for wood floors and all 4 sides of the rug are serged for improved durability. Color: Turkish Blue/Green.